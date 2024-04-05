The Hydrogen Stream: Nikola beats expectations for hydrogen vehicle sales

Nikola produced 43 Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles via the Hyla brand and wholesaled 40 of them in the first quarter of 2024, all for end customers. Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said the company anticipates further sales growth in future quarters as its Hyla hydrogen fueling solutions come online, including its first modular refueling station in California, and its first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta. According to Reuters, the Phoenix-based transport company exceeded first-quarter delivery estimates.
HDF Energy has reported €3.9 million ($4.2 million) of consolidated revenue for 2023, compared to €3.5 million in 2022. It said that it has made significant progress on projects in Namibia, Mexico, and Indonesia, with construction set to begin in the 2024-25 period. The French hydrogen developer posted a €7.8 million net loss for the year, compared to a €3.4 million loss in 2022. It attributed its poor performance to adverse economic conditions and the growing complexity of development.
The European Commission has approved a €900 million French scheme to support companies that invest in biomass and renewable hydrogen. “Under this measure, the aid will take the form of direct grants, covering part of the eligible investment costs,” said the European Commission. Projects must be completed and put in operation within 36 months from the granting of aid.
