The Hydrogen Stream: Nikola beats expectations for hydrogen vehicle sales

Nikola produced 43 Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles via the Hyla brand and wholesaled 40 of them in the first quarter of 2024, all for end customers. Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said the company anticipates further sales growth in future quarters as its Hyla hydrogen fueling solutions come online, including its first modular refueling station in California, and its first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta. According to Reuters, the Phoenix-based transport company exceeded first-quarter delivery estimates.

Snam has asked Baker Hughes to supply three hydrogen-ready gas turbine-driven compressor trains for a new gas compressor station in Sulmona, Italy, which is part of the Adriatic Line, a 425 km pipeline to transport energy supplies from Azerbaijan, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean region to northern Europe. The turbines can run on 100% natural gas or hydrogen blends up to 10%. Earlier this year, Baker Hughes announced a new hydrogen testing facility in Florence, Italy. Splitwaters has signed a deal with Akna Energy for a 20 MW green hydrogen plant, marking the first of many such projects planned by the two companies across the United States. Splitwaters, a Houston-based electrolyzer manufacturer, said that it expects the facility to produce more than 3 million kg of green hydrogen per year, with operations set to commence in late 2025. University of Texas at Austin researchers have started analyzing catalysts to produce hydrogen gas from iron-rich rocks without emitting carbon dioxide. They said that they have received a $1.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy and are collaborating with scientists at the University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources to assess the feasibility of this process on various rock types across the United States. CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles has tested a hydrogen-powered urban train at a speed of 160 km per hour in Changchun, in China's Jilin province, according to the state-run China Global Television Networ k. The news outlet said that it is China's first independently developed hydrogen-powered urban train to complete the test.

HDF Energy has reported €3.9 million ($4.2 million) of consolidated revenue for 2023, compared to €3.5 million in 2022. It said that it has made significant progress on projects in Namibia, Mexico, and Indonesia, with construction set to begin in the 2024-25 period. The French hydrogen developer posted a €7.8 million net loss for the year, compared to a €3.4 million loss in 2022. It attributed its poor performance to adverse economic conditions and the growing complexity of development.

The European Commission has approved a €900 million French scheme to support companies that invest in biomass and renewable hydrogen. “Under this measure, the aid will take the form of direct grants, covering part of the eligible investment costs,” said the European Commission. Projects must be completed and put in operation within 36 months from the granting of aid.