Bosnia and Herzegovina grants concessions for 192.5 MW of solar

The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Canton 10 has signed concession agreements for the construction of two solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 192.5 MW.

Last week, the cantonal government said that it had signed a concession agreement with local company Earth Finance, owned by Czech renewable energy developer Woodburn Capital Partners, for the construction of a 92.5 MW solar plant in the municipality of Tomislavgrad.

Earth Finance has paid a one-off fee of BAM 20,177 ($11,180) and will pay an annual concession fee of 1.8% of the total gross income generated by electricity production, according to the terms of the agreement.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of another concession agreement between the government of Canton 10 and local developer Insolar last week. The agreement is for the delivery of a 100 MW solar project, also in Tomislavgrad.

The concessionaire has paid a one-off fee of BAM 23,273 and will pay an annual concession fee of 2% of the total gross income generated by electricity production.

Popular content

Insolar was the sole bidder to submit legally correct documentation in a tender for the concession, the cantonal government said in an earlier press release.

Canton 10 is one of 10 cantons that form the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other entity is the Serb Republic.

Bosnia doubled its installed PV capacity to 107 MW by the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA).

Large project are mostly being developed in the sunny, southern region of Herzegovina, but last year the Republic of Srpska granted the largest solar concession in the country to date for the 500 MW Nevesinje solar power plant to local developer Etmax.