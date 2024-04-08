Tender opens for solar, storage in Togo

A tender has opened for the design, supply and installation of a PV plant and storage system in Togo, as part of the World Bank's Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project. Interested bidders are asked to contact the RESPITE Regional Project Coordination Unit (RCU) for the tender documents, which can be purchased for $200.

Online guidance says the project's execution time should be between 12 and 16 months. Bids will include a technical and financial section and must be submitted to RCU’s offices in Liberia by June 4, 2024.

According to the World Bank’s website, the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project covers Liberia, Sierra Leone, Chad and Togo with a total project cost of $311 million. The project, scheduled to run through to December 2027, is designed to increase grid-connected renewable energy capacity and strengthen regional integration in the participating countries.