Hydropower plant explosion kills 3 people in Italy

From pv magazine Italy

An explosion occurred on Tuesday at a semi-submerged hydroelectric power plant in a water reservoir near Bologna, Italy. The municipality of Camugnano made an initial announcement shortly after the accident occurred. The hydropower facility is owned by Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian utility Enel. CEO Salvatore Bernabei visited the site later on Tuesday to follow recovery efforts.

According to Vigili del Fuoco, an association of firefighters, the explosion resulted in three deaths and five injuries. It said that four individuals are still missing.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion occurred in a generator connected to a turbine.

“Efficiency works were underway in the power plant that Enel Green Power had contracted with three primary companies, Siemens, ABB and Voith,” said Enel.

The investigation has also revealed that the testing of the first generation unit was completed in recent days. Testing of the second unit was underway when the accident occurred.

The plant is the most powerful hydroelectric facility in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.