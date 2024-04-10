India surpasses 75 GW of installed solar capacity

From pv magazine India
India’s cumulative PV installations hit 75.58 GW at the end of February 2024, according to the latest figures from the MNRE. The total includes 59.08 GW of ground-mount PV, 11.08 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar, 2.57 GW of hybrid solar, and 2.85 GW of off-grid installations.
PV capacity additions hit 8.8 GW between April 2023 and February 2024.
Popular content
The state of Rajasthan leads India in terms of installed PV capacity additions, accounting for 19.5 GW of cumulative installations. Gujarat ranks second with around 10.8 GW of PV, followed by Karnataka with 9.5 GW.
The nation’s cumulative installed renewables capacity hit around 137 GW at the end of February 2024. This includes 75,575.81 MW of solar, 45,153.67 MW of wind power, 4,994.75 MW of small hydro power, 334.31 MW of waste-to-energy (off-grid), and 249.74 MW of waste-to-power.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.