India surpasses 75 GW of installed solar capacity

From pv magazine India

India’s cumulative PV installations hit 75.58 GW at the end of February 2024, according to the latest figures from the MNRE. The total includes 59.08 GW of ground-mount PV, 11.08 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar, 2.57 GW of hybrid solar, and 2.85 GW of off-grid installations.

PV capacity additions hit 8.8 GW between April 2023 and February 2024.

The state of Rajasthan leads India in terms of installed PV capacity additions, accounting for 19.5 GW of cumulative installations. Gujarat ranks second with around 10.8 GW of PV, followed by Karnataka with 9.5 GW.

The nation’s cumulative installed renewables capacity hit around 137 GW at the end of February 2024. This includes 75,575.81 MW of solar, 45,153.67 MW of wind power, 4,994.75 MW of small hydro power, 334.31 MW of waste-to-energy (off-grid), and 249.74 MW of waste-to-power.