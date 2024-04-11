Juniper Green Energy switches on 105 MW solar plant in India

From pv magazine India

Juniper Green Energy has announced the commissioning of a 105 MW solar power project in Jalkot, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The project will supply power under a 25-year PPA with MSEDCL.

It is expected to produce around 200 million units per year, helping to offset Maharashtra’s carbon emissions. The project will provide power to about 38,085 households, while supporting the state’s transition to more sustainable energy sources. It was commissioned almost nine months ahead of the scheduled date of completion.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects. The company is part of the AT Group, which has a $2.5 billion asset portfolio, with global investments in renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate, and the hospitality sector.

The company, based in the Delhi National Capital Region, commenced operations in October 2018. The business now has an operational portfolio of about 1 GW, with an under-construction capacity of 500 MW and a development pipeline of more than 5 GW of solar, wind and hybrid projects. It also has end-to-end internal competencies in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for its renewable projects.