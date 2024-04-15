Alpha Innotec launches new residential heat pumps

German heating and cooling specialist Alpha Innotec added two new products to its Hybrox residential air-to-water heat pump series.

“The Hybrox 11 and 16 complement the Hybrox series with two more powerful variants of the well-known series,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Thanks to high-performance standards, the devices are ideal for renovations and retrofits.”

The new heat pumps provide room heating, domestic hot water and cooling.

The Hybrox 11 heat pump has a size of 11 kW, a heating capacity of 7 kW, and a cooling capacity of 4 kW. It measures 1,210 mm x 1,330 mm x 645 mm and features a maximum flow temperature of 70 C. Its coefficient of performance (COP) spans from 4.3 to 5.2.

The Hybrox 16 system has a size of 16 kW, a heating capacity of 10.4 kW, and a cooling capacity of 6.2 kW. It has the same dimensions as the Hybrox 11 product and a maximum flow temperature of 76 C. Its COP ranges from 4.1 to 5.3.

Both products use propane (R290) as the refrigerant.

The manufacturer claims the new heat pumps can achieve a flow temperature of 65 C at temperatures down to -22 C.

“With the introduction of the new Hybrox systems, all new heat pumps from Alpha Innotec are now smart grid-ready and can, for example, be remotely controlled via the myUplink platform or connected to home energy management systems,” the manufacturer said.

The Hybrox series includes two smaller products with a size of 5 kW and 8 kW, respectively.

Alpha Innotec is part of the NIBE Group and operates several units in Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States and Sweden.