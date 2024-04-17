Sunman launches glass-free balcony solar modules

Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched new glass-free frameless monocrystalline PERC solar modules for balcony PV systems.

“We are currently seeing strong demand for these modules in China, Germany and France,” the company's Senior Business Manager, Julia Xie, told pv magazine. “We are also selling them in Italy and other European markets.”

The modules can be attached to the balcony through nylon cable ties, without the need for any mounting structure.

The SMF200F-8X09DB-e module features a power conversion efficiency of 16.2% and a power output of 200 W. Its open circuit voltage is 24.7 V and the short-circuit current is 8.98 A.

The new product has a size of 1,405 mm × 875 mm x 2 mm and weighs in at 2.9 kg. It relies on 72 half-cut monocrystalline cells, a black backsheet, and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.

The glass-free panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. The power temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The new module, which comes with a 25-year linear power output warranty and a 5-year product guarantee, is manufactured through a process based on the use of a patented composite material, which the manufacturer says reduces light reflection and opens up new assembly options.

The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.

“We are currently in talks with microinverter manufacturers to offer the modules in a package including power electronics,” Xie stated.