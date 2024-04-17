System design for PV-driven hybrid EV charging stations

Charging EVs with the help of on-site solar arrays and battery energy storage systems (BESS) is an attractive proposition as it reduces reliance on fossil fuels, optimizes self-consumption, and minimizes grid overload. Therefore, the interest in solar-plus-BESS-powered charging stations has been on the rise.

Now, a group of researchers led by the J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology in India have simulated the operation of a hybrid EV charging station and assessed its effectiveness in providing uninterrupted power.

They analyzed a 4 kW solar-based hybrid charging station using a three-stage charging strategy, with the PV array, battery bank, and grid electricity. Additionally, they considered surplus PV power generation that could be exported to the grid, reducing the load demand.

The researchers utilized the PVsyst software for in-depth research, measurement, and data analysis of the PV system and MATLAB software to follow the suggested approach to create the hybrid charging station. They also analyzed the use of maximum power point tracking (MPPT) techniques, PV cell modeling, and charge controller algorithms to optimize the performance of the 4 kW charging station.

They also considered the utilization of a three-stage charge controller, buck converter, grid-tied inverter circuit, and MPPT Perturb & Observe (P&O) tracking algorithm, noting that they are entirely replicable.

By keeping track of the maximum output from the 4 kW PV field energy source and regulating the charge using a three-stage charging strategy, the researchers found that the 4 kW PV-based charging station is capable of charging 10–12 EVs with 48 V 30 Ah lithium-ion batteries.

Explaining that the overall result is satisfactory, the researchers said that their findings contribute to “the advancement of sustainable transportation infrastructure and renewable energy integration, addressing the challenges associated with grid stability and EV charging.”

Their findings were introduced in “Design and simulation of 4 kW solar power-based hybrid EV charging station,” which was recently published in scientific reports.