Swiss canton to cover road with 14 MW of solar

However, the technology is now set for deployment in the Swiss canton of Fribourg, where solar modules will span the H189 roadway. They will be mounted on embankments on both sides, covering an estimated 89,000 square meters. The PV system will offer a total output of around 14 MW.

Popular content

The Swiss authorities are now working on an in-depth feasibility study, to be followed by a financial plan. The canton says the project is in line with its PV strategy, which was released in August 2023. It plans to achieve annual PV electricity production of 0.6 TWh by 2035 and 1.3 TWh by 2050.