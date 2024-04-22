EDF launches UK heat-pump tracker tariff

The UK unit of EDF has launched a heat-pump tracker tariff in the United Kingdom that it guarantees will never charge customers more than the country’s price cap.
The tariff, which is available to new and existing customers with any heat pump technology, is a UK first, according to EDF. It offers six hours of zero-carbon electricity per day.
Customers that switch to the tariff can expect to save at least GBP 164 per year, EDF said, with greater savings for shifting consumption to the off-peak windows of 4 am (BST) to 7 am and 1 pm to 4 pm. Off-peak discounts will apply to all electricity usage in homes, so customers can benefit from unit rates, which are cheaper than the price cap for all appliances.
A recent EDF study of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom showed that only 2% of respondents had air-source heat pumps in their homes, while 26% said they plan to install air-source heat pumps within the next five years.
Heat pumps are carbon-friendly home heating solutions, but installation costs are seen as a drawback to many looking to transition. Research has indicated that installation costs will fall within the decade.
EDF estimates that for a three-bedroom home, a new heat pump could save up to GBP 260 per year in running costs, compared to old gas boilers.
Popular content
“We hope to support more customers with making the switch to greener technologies and, in doing so, reward them with further cash and carbon savings,” said EDF Managing Director for Customers Philippe Commaret.
The UK government previously outlined plans to install 600,000 heat pumps by 2028. At the end of last year, new government proposals made under its Future Homes and Buildings Standards consultation called for heat pumps to be standard within all new homes by 2025. Further guidance is expected later this year.
An ongoing government-funded boiler upgrade scheme, offering cash incentives to transition from traditional boilers to heat pumps, saw a threefold increase in applications in its latest round.
Earlier this year, researchers from the universities of Edinburgh and Oxford concluded that heat pumps could lift people out of fuel poverty in the United Kingdom.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.