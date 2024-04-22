Huawei announces LUNA S1 residential energy storage solution

Huawei FusionSolar has launched a new “Optimizer + Inverter + ESS + Charger + Load + Grid + PVMS” residential smart PV solution that includes core equipment such as a Smart Energy Controller, Smart Module Controller, Smart String Energy Storage System, Smart Charger, EMMA (Energy Management Assistant), SmartGuard, and Smart PVMS. The company says it aims to help users realize the dream of a zero-carbon household.

A new benchmark in the residential energy storage industry

With its Module+ architecture innovation, the new Huawei LUNA2000-7/14/21-S1 (Huawei LUNA S1, in short) features a built-in energy optimizer and utilizes a leading large LFP battery cell (280 Ah). By optimizing at the battery pack level, the system delivers over 40% higher energy throughput during the lifespan and achieves a 15-year limited warranty with its high quality and reliability.

The Huawei LUNA S1 features a five-layer safety protection mechanism, including cell-level, electrical, structural, active, and emergency protections. It has passed a multitude of safety certifications – such as VDE 2510-50, IEC 62169, ISO 13849, IEC 63056, IEC 62040-1, IEC 62477 and UN 38.3 – offering users comprehensive safety assurance. The product can adapt to extreme working environments, with a wide operating temperature range of -20 C to +55 C, and cover a broad variety of global scenarios, ensuring green power supply even in icy conditions. The solution also supports IP66 level protection and has passed a 72-hour submersion safety test at a depth of 40 cm.

Additionally, Huawei has also considered garage installation scenarios where the unit may experience accidental collisions during vehicle movements or transportation of heavy objects. Therefore, the product’s casing is designed to be robust, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 5 tons.

Smart installation and aesthetically pleasing design

The Huawei LUNA S1 features an internal wiring-free design, and its installation process has been thoughtfully simplified, reducing installation time by half compared to traditional systems. It provides a very quiet experience (29 dB), and its flexible modular design facilitates easy scaling for homeowners to expand system capacity as needed.

In terms of aesthetic design, the Huawei LUNA S1 is inspired by the stars in the night sky, featuring a dynamic star ring that the company says symbolizes the harmonious coexistence of technology and nature. The minimalist, frameless design can easily integrate into various home styles and environments. The side grill design is not only visually appealing but also improves the cooling effect.

ESS is one part of a “One-Fits-All” residential solution

The Huawei LUNA S1 is one part of a “One-Fits-All” home energy management system the company offers. Its residential smart PV solution also includes a smart energy controller (inverter) with battery-ready storage access, and a smart module controller (optimizer) that can achieve greater roof utilization, increasing electricity generation by 5% – 30%.

Through the Home Energy Management Assistant EMMA, Huawei says its solution maximizes the proportion of green power usage, with an overall return on investment increment of over 6%. Additionally, the management of all household appliances is available at a glance through the Huawei FusionSolar APP, which provides the homeowner with a full picture of the house's green electricity, allowing real-time managing electricity generation, storage, and consumption.

Safety assurance

Huawei emphasizes the safety features of its whole house system. On the roof, the company offers smart arc protection and module-level rapid shutdown. Under the roof, Huawei’s system provides a five-layer safety protection with its ESS and appliance-level EMC protection with its inverter, to ensure that the entire household is safeguarded.