France announces new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the period from May to July 2024.



The new tariffs range from €0.1735 ($0.1850)/kWh for installations below 3 kW to €0.1141/kWh for arrays ranging in size from 100 kW to 500 kW.

In the period between August 2023 and April 2024, the FITs ranged from €0.2007/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1208/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.

The CRE also set tariffs for surplus power at €0.1300/kWh to €0.o780/kWh, depending on system size.