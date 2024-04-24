GameChange Solar, JZNEE to build 3 GW tracker factory in Saudi Arabia

GameChange Solar, a Connecticut-based supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, is teaming up with China-based PV manufacturer Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE) to build a 3 GW tracker factory in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The facility will have an initial capacity of up to 3 GW, with the potential for expansion to 5 GW. It is scheduled to start operations by June 2024. The companies aim to meet growing demand for PV trackers in the region.

GameChange Solar will supply non-steel components such as actuators, node controllers, and drive systems, while JZNEE will provide the structural elements required for tracker systems, in addition to handling assembly and manufacturing processes. GameChange Solar will also provide comprehensive after-sales support, commissioning services, software solutions, and customer service for clients in the Middle East.

GameChange Solar claims it has already garnered positive feedback from customers in the Middle East for its cutting-edge Genius Tracker systems, which have been deployed in a range of local projects, including the Abydos Kom Ombo 560 MW solar plant in Egypt, which is owned by AMEA Power.

JZNEE, founded in 2004 and based in Jiangyin, China's Jiangsu province, has a US solar mounts factory with an annual capacity of 160,000 tons. It supplies tracking bracket parts and components to companies such as NEXTracker.