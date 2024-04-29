Bluebird Solar launches 600 W TOPCon dual-glass PV modules

From pv magazine India

Bluebird Solar, an Indian PV module manufacturer, recently presented its new n-type TOPCon PV modules at RenewX 2024 in Hyderabad. The 600 W n-type TOPCon dual-glass bifacial PV modules feature a power conversion efficiency of 23.25% and a bifaciality factor of 70±5.

Bluebird’s 600 W TOPCon bifacial dual-glass solar panels also have a 16-busbar design, resulting in lower resistive losses and higher power generation. Cylindrical tabbing wires and anti-reflective coating on the glass enhance sunlight absorption for increased energy generation.

Under standard test conditions, the module’s open circuit voltage is 53.29V and short-circuit current is 13.76A.

“Bluebird n-type TOPCon solar panels exhibit a reduced temperature coefficient, leading to minimal power loss as temperatures rise,” said the company. “This advantage enables TOPCon panels to excel in hot climates by maintaining higher power output even in elevated temperatures.”

Bluebird Solar n-type TOPCon PV modules are designed to operate within a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. The operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The modules come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance guarantee. The company claimed that annual power degradation will be just 2% in the first year and 0.55% from the second year.

Bluebird Solar plans to mass produce a diversified portfolio of TOPCon PV modules from 500 W to 700 W to cater to utility-scale, commercial and residential markets. It said its modules will be made with 132 and 144 half-cells, alongside a 16-bus-bar design. They will also be available with white or transparent backsheets.