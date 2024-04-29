JinkoSolar reports fire at PV module factory in China

JinkoSolar's factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi, was hit by a fire on the afternoon of April 26. It said the local fire brigade quickly contained the incident without any casualties, trapped individuals, toxic gas leaks, or explosions.
The fire later reignited and intensified, prompting the fire department to mobilize a large fleet of firefighting vehicles from multiple departments.
JinkoSolar issued a statement on April 28 confirming a fire at its subsidiary, Shanxi JinkoSolar II Intelligent Manufacturing. The fire occurred in the wafer cutting and solar cell workshop of the first phase of the facility.
It continues to assess damages, with anticipated impacts on the 2024 annual results. The company said it has property insurance coverage and noted that it has initiated the claims process. It said it also expects lower production capacity and slower capacity ramp-up at its Shanxi production base.
The blaze broke out at JinkoSolar's 56 GW vertically integrated production base in Taiyuan. The CNY 56 billion ($7.7 billion) project will eventually cover the entire industrial chain across four phases, including 56 GW annual production capacities for monocrystalline ingots, wafers, solar cells, and PV modules.
JinkoSolar said on March 26 that it had completed the first phase of its 14 GW of integrated production capacity and noted that it had launched production.
