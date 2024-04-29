JinkoSolar reports fire at PV module factory in China

JinkoSolar issued a statement on April 28 confirming a fire at its subsidiary, Shanxi JinkoSolar II Intelligent Manufacturing. The fire occurred in the wafer cutting and solar cell workshop of the first phase of the facility.

It continues to assess damages, with anticipated impacts on the 2024 annual results. The company said it has property insurance coverage and noted that it has initiated the claims process. It said it also expects lower production capacity and slower capacity ramp-up at its Shanxi production base.