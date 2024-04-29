Germany’s new solar additions hit 3.7 GW in Q1

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,098.8 MW of new PV systems were registered in March.

The figure marks a slight decrease from February, when new additions hit 1,071.3 MW, and from March 2023, when newly installed PV capacity reached 944 MW.

In the first three months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 3.71 GW, from around 2.65 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Popular content

Around 770 MW of the PV capacity deployed in the first quarter of this year was installed in the southern state of Bavaria. Saxony ranked second with 599.4 MW, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 547 MW.

By the end of March, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity had reached 86.2 GW. In order to reach its 2030 solar target of 215 GW, the country needs to add at least 1.55 GW of new solar every month.