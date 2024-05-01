Winaico launches new series of n-type TOPCon solar modules

Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico says its new 430 W glass-glass tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules have a power conversion efficiency of 22.02%.

Image: Winaico

Share

Winaico has presented new solar modules made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Its WST-NGX Glass-Glass-Series is available in two variants – one version with a conventional aluminum frame and one with a black frame.

The 430 W WST-430NGX-D3 panels have a power conversion efficiency of 22.02%. Their open-circuit voltage is 38.60 V and the short-circuit current is 13.80 A.

The 425 W WST-425NGXB-D3 Full Black modules have an efficiency of 21.76%. The open-circuit voltage is 38.54 V and the short-circuit current is 13.79 A.

Popular content

The two panel variants measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 24 kg.

Winaico provides a product guarantee of 30 years, with at least 87.4% of the performance guaranteed after 30 years. The modules feature 2 x 2 mm of hardened, highly transparent glass and have an IP68 protection rating.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.