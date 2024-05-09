Ireland launches €20 million fund for energy research

The Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) said it will invest €20 million of government funds into energy research and innovation this year.

The funds are earmarked for energy research development and demonstration (RD&D) projects that will help accelerate Ireland‘s transition to a clean and secure energy future, said the SEAI.

Since 2018, more than 240 projects have been delivered under previous funding calls, in areas such as energy systems integration, energy efficiency, energy markets and smart grids.

This year's funding call welcomes applications from any projects supporting Ireland's clean energy transition. It also includes a thematic strand covering 20 topics developed by SEAI, alongside government departments and agencies. The topics include decarbonized heat and electricity, energy efficiency in traditional buildings, energy storage, and sustainable energy communities. Public and private sector organizations from all research disciplines are invited to apply for funding before June 13.

“New technologies, approaches and solutions are urgently required to help us develop a sustainable, secure and affordable energy system, to transition to a clean energy future,” said Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan “Research and innovation are vital to accelerating Ireland's decarbonisation pathway with the delivery of more effective technological solutions.”

The Irish government wants 80% of its energy market to come from renewables by 2030. In November, pv magazine reported its targets, included 8 GW of solar by the end of the decade. According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had 738 MW installed by the end of 2023.

This year, Ireland's largest battery plant to date has started commercial operations, while the authorities have also introduced a home energy loan scheme incentivizing citizens to install heat pumps, solar electricity and solar water heaters in their homes.