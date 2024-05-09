Ireland launches €20 million fund for energy research

The Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) said it will invest €20 million of government funds into energy research and innovation this year.
The funds are earmarked for energy research development and demonstration (RD&D) projects that will help accelerate Ireland‘s transition to a clean and secure energy future, said the SEAI.
Since 2018, more than 240 projects have been delivered under previous funding calls, in areas such as energy systems integration, energy efficiency, energy markets and smart grids.
“New technologies, approaches and solutions are urgently required to help us develop a sustainable, secure and affordable energy system, to transition to a clean energy future,” said Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan “Research and innovation are vital to accelerating Ireland's decarbonisation pathway with the delivery of more effective technological solutions.”
The Irish government wants 80% of its energy market to come from renewables by 2030. In November, pv magazine reported its targets, included 8 GW of solar by the end of the decade. According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had 738 MW installed by the end of 2023.
This year, Ireland's largest battery plant to date has started commercial operations, while the authorities have also introduced a home energy loan scheme incentivizing citizens to install heat pumps, solar electricity and solar water heaters in their homes.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.