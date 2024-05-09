Engie, UAC Berhad sign 20-year solar PPA in Malaysia

Engie and UAC Berhad, a Malaysian manufacturer of eco-friendly cellulose fiber cement products, have signed a 20-year PPA. They will develop a 7.35 MW rooftop solar array at UAC Berhad’s manufacturing plant in Ipoh, northwestern Malaysia.
The array is expected to supply 27% of the energy needs of UAC’s facility. The two parties have been working together to reduce carbon emissions at UAC Berhad’s manufacturing plant, located in Tasek Industrial Estate, since 2018. They previously revamped the facility’s compressed air system, which led to an 18% increase in the system’s energy efficiency by mid-2019. In 2023, they signed a 10-year energy efficiency performance agreement to revamp and optimize UAC Berhad’s steam boiler system.
Thomas Baudlot, Engie South East Asia CEO, said that by integrating the provision of multiple services through its utilities-as-a-service approach, the company is enabling UAC Berhad to decarbonize its onsite utilities, while simultaneously enhancing their operational efficiency.
“Since our initial engagement with Engie in 2018, we have witnessed tangible improvements in our energy efficiency and operational reliability, and this new project not only reinforces our commitment to sustainability but also underscores our dedication to driving business excellence,” said UAC Berhad Deputy CEO Loon Peng Wai.
Over the past month, subsidiaries of Engie have announced the deployment of Latin America’s largest storage battery to date, as well as the group's first solar minigrid in Benin, as part of a wider rollout across the country.
