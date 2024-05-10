SolarDuck, Tokyu Land install Japanese floating solar pilot

Floating PV specialist SolarDuck and property developer Tokyu Land Corp. have installed Japan’s first offshore floating solar facility.

The demonstration unit, which has a capacity of 80 kW to 100 kW, is located in the central breakwater area of Tokyo Bay. The two companies now plan to conduct power generation demonstrations throughout the course of the year.

The energy will be used to power electric mobility vehicles and an electric boat. Energy will also be stored in land-based batteries, with a capacity of approximately 60 kW. They can be transferred to mobile batteries when needed to power electrical mobility vehicles in other areas.

The two companies said that once generation and consumption of renewable energy in the area is achieved, they will plan the expansion of a similar urban model into other parts of Japan and abroad. The project has the support of the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Earlier this week, the Japanese authorities assigned 1.09 GW of new battery storage capacity across 30 projects.

In December 2023, SolarDuck said it had secured €15 million ($16.2 million) to develop offshore floating solar technology. At the time, it said that it aimed to deploy more than 1 GW of offshore solar by 2030.