Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNOOC buys 790 MW of modules at $0.12/W

CNOOC has disclosed the results of its latest centralized procurement tender for n-type solar modules. Yingli secured the first winning bidder qualification with a unit price bid of CNY 0.84 ($0.12)/W, followed by Trina Solar and Das Solar. Total bids came to 790 MW, exclusively for 580 W n-type monocrystalline bifacial modules.
GCL Perovskite has started building a gigawatt-scale, large-size commercial perovskite module production base in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. The production base will focus on manufacturing large-size commercial perovskite tandem modules with an area of 2.88 square meters (1.2 meters x 2.4 meters) – currently the largest perovskite modules in the world, with the highest conversion efficiency. The CNY 570 million project will be executed in two phases, with the first phase spanning a construction area of 120,000 square meters.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.