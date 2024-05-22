Pahal Solar offers 595 W TOPCon bifacial solar panel with 23.03% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Pahal Solar has introduced bifacial glass-backsheet modules based on n-type TOPCon technology.
The modules are available in peak power outputs of 560 W to 595 W, with front-side efficiencies ranging from 21.68% to 23.03%. The rear side provides up to 30% additional gain in power generation, leading to power output of up to 774 Wp for the 595 Wp panels.
The open-circuit voltage is 50.82 V and 52.01 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.92 A and 14.48 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The modules are built with 182 mm n-type TOPCon cells featuring 16 busbars. They have silver anodized aluminium alloy frames and IP 68 junction boxes.
The modules measure 2,278 × 1,134 × 40 mm and weigh 28.2 kg. These can be used in operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C.
