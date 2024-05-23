Denmark to restart heat pump subsidy scheme

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) has said that subsidies for residential heat pump installations will be available again from May 27.

According to the agency’s website, citizens can obtain uniform subsidies from the heat pump pool for individual heat supply, regardless of the size of a home, as long as an installation helps to create savings in energy consumption.

The scheme is primarily aimed at citizens who cannot get district heating in their area and would like to replace their heat source with more climate-friendly variants. However, with the new subsidies, citizens who live in areas with potential district heating will also be eligible.

A grant of DKK 17,000 will be available for air-to-water heat pumps, while a DKK 27,000 grant will be available for liquid-to-water heat pumps, also known as “ground heating.” Applications will be open until all of the money is distributed.

Energistyrelsen said that more than 20,000 Danes have benefited from the subsidies in recent years. They originate from the country’s 2018 Energy Agreement, a long-term energy policy with the overarching aim of getting the nation to 55% renewable energy by 2030.

“The heat pump pool is an obvious option if you are considering replacing your primary heat source with a greener alternative that is also cheaper to operate in the long run,” said Lone Brose, head of the Danish Energy Agency's pool administration.

Last year, the European Heat Pump Association compiled a then up-to-date overview of subsidies for residential heat pumps across the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland.