Chinese PV Industry Brief: Cumulative PV capacity tops 670 GW

The China National Energy Administration (NEA) has said that the nation deployed 14.37 GW of solar in April 2024. Newly installed PV capacity reached 60.5 GW in the January-April period. By the end of April, the country's cumulative installed power generation capacity stood at approximately 3.01 TW, up 14.1% year on year, with solar accounting for around 670 GW of the total, up 52.4% year on year. Total installed wind power capacity hit 460 GW, up 20.6% year on year.

Huasun has announced an order for 1 GW of heterojunction (HJT) solar modules from China Datang Corp. It said the deal is its latest order from a state-owned enterprise project group, following a 500 MW HJT module order from China Huaneng Group and a 3.5 GW order from China Green Development Investment Group.

QC Solar has unveiled plans to invest $13 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the US state of Texas. It said it aims to align with industry trends and shareholder interests, while meeting customer demand in pursuit of its development strategy and long-term plans. The company manufactures PV junction boxes, connectors for solar and energy storage, PV inverters, solar convergence boxes, PV storage cables, wiring harnesses, and other related accessories.

Tesla said that it held a groundbreaking ceremony for Tesla Megafactory Shanghai this week. The facility, which is Tesla's first energy storage Megafactory outside the United States, will begin operations in the first quarter of 2025. It will produce 10,000 Megapacks per year, equal to nearly 40 GWh of storage. Once production starts, the Megapacks will be available for the global market.