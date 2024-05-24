Chinese PV Industry Brief: Cumulative PV capacity tops 670 GW

The China National Energy Administration (NEA) has said that the nation deployed 14.37 GW of solar in April 2024. Newly installed PV capacity reached 60.5 GW in the January-April period. By the end of April, the country's cumulative installed power generation capacity stood at approximately 3.01 TW, up 14.1% year on year, with solar accounting for around 670 GW of the total, up 52.4% year on year. Total installed wind power capacity hit 460 GW, up 20.6% year on year.
Huasun has announced an order for 1 GW of heterojunction (HJT) solar modules from China Datang Corp. It said the deal is its latest order from a state-owned enterprise project group, following a 500 MW HJT module order from China Huaneng Group and a 3.5 GW order from China Green Development Investment Group.
QC Solar has unveiled plans to invest $13 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the US state of Texas. It said it aims to align with industry trends and shareholder interests, while meeting customer demand in pursuit of its development strategy and long-term plans. The company manufactures PV junction boxes, connectors for solar and energy storage, PV inverters, solar convergence boxes, PV storage cables, wiring harnesses, and other related accessories.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.