Desert-to-Power initiative seeking consultants for 10 GW of solar

A tender has opened requesting expressions of interest from financial management specialists to support the African Development Bank’s flagship Desert-to-Power initiative, which is being implemented by the Ecowas Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE).

The Desert-to-Power initiative, which first launched in 2018, aims to deploy 10 GW of solar by 2030 across 11 countries, providing access to around 250 million people through a combination of on-grid and off-grid solutions. The first phase of the program targets Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

ECREEE is looking for a financial management specialist to support two components of the Desert-to-Power initiative. The first is the initial phase of the West Africa Regional Energy Program, which will support regional capacity building and develop a regional mini-grid program, alongside a certification program targeting the mass training of technicians, craftsmen and stakeholders.

The second component is the Regional Technical Assistance Program for the Sahel, which aims to enable solar power projects in the Sahel while generating private sector investments for on-grid and mini-grid installations.

The chosen financial management specialist will work across both components, taking responsibility for the budgeting, accounting, implementing internal controls, financial reporting, and treasury management of the project. Further responsibilities are outlined in the tender document.

Prospective consultants are asked to submit their expressions of interests via email by June 19.