AESOLAR announces production plans for second-generation shade-resistant PV modules

The demand for photovoltaic installations is on an exponential rise, with the global PV installation surpassing 1 TW at the end of 2022. This surge in demand is particularly notable in Europe, where the total installations have doubled in the past five years. Among various segments, rooftop PV holds a significant market share in Europe, with Germany and the Netherlands leading the charts with over 60% and 85% installations respectively, as stated in a 2023 report by Fraunhofer-Institute für Solare Energiesysteme ISE.

However, rooftop PV faces numerous challenges, including limited useful area and partial shading caused by surrounding elements such as chimneys, antennas, and trees. To address these challenges, German manufacturer AESOLAR introduced shade-resistant PV modules integrated with bypass diodes in 2018. This technology demonstrated an impressive performance gain of up to 80% under partial shading conditions. Endorsed by Fraunhofer CSP and Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, the first-generation modules showcased exceptional energy yield, durability, and reliability.

Mass production set for 2024 launch

In 2023, AESOLAR built upon this success with the introduction of its second generation of shade-resistant modules, featuring half-cut solar cells and a reduced number of bypass diodes. Unveiled at Intersolar and Solar Solution, the new modules incorporate PERC and TOPCon technologies and offer multiple performance advantages over standard PV modules.

The company has announced that it expects to launch mass production of the second-generation modules in 2024 with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). The modules are designed specifically for rooftop installations and will be available in a sleek, fully black design, which AESOLAR says will enhance the aesthetics of buildings.

Partnership with Fraunhofer CSP

To ensure the reliability and energy yield of the second-generation modules, AESOLAR has teamed up with Fraunhofer CSP to develop and test the modules under the project “SegmentPV” funded by Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Actions. “SegmentPV aims to deliver reliable, shade-resistant PV modules, based on our knowledge and know-how, which we have amassed since 2018,” says Dr. Hamed Hanifi, the coordinator of the project and the director of product development at AESOLAR.