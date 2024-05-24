French startup offers concrete solar carport

From pv magazine France

French startup Visionpark has developed a solar carport solution based on concrete.

“The concrete structure we use is self-weighted and requires no foundation,” the company's founder, Armand Téolis, told pv magazine France. “Above all, it is very quick to install. For example, a 500 kW installation can be completed in fifteen days. There is therefore no need to anchor the structure and destroy the parking lot for the civil engineering work required for the steel shade structures.”

According to Téolis, the construction of the carport only requires digging the ground, pouring the concrete foundations and waiting for drying in the following three weeks. “With our teams, we can install 300 m2 to 500 m m2 in 24 hours. Installation at night is also possible,” he added.

He also explained the concrete structures are provided by Italian specialist Paver, which claims to have already installed 3,000 of the same type of structure on the other side of the Alps. Made up of parts prefabricated in a factory using different moulds, the concrete monoblocks are transported to France and then assembled directly on-site by Visionpark.

Popular content

Weighing around ten tonnes, each shade structure can cover the parking spaces of eight vehicles. Adaptable to all types of spaces and functions, the structure is certified and can accommodate all types of photovoltaic panels, according to the manufacturer.

While the concrete structure is Italian, the mounting system is 100% French, manufactured by Hydro. “Everything is integrated from the start into our concrete modules – the Halfen-type mounting rails, the screws, both in stainless steel, as well as the LED light benches. The cable trays are previously integrated into the structures and are not visible. This technique avoids any risk of damage, chipping, or theft,” said Téolis.

According to Visionpark, the carport solution is of interest to major players in mass distribution, as well as manufacturers. The company says its production capacity should rise to 50 MW this year – with the start of a first project in France in June – and could quickly be extended to 150 MW, or even 200 MW in 2025, to meet the currently very high demand for photovoltaic shade systems.

As for the solution cost, Téolis said that, in addition to a financial advantage for customers when compared to a solution with foundations, the self-weighted shade structures make it possible to avoid immobilizing a car park and for some “avoid a loss of turnover.”