Waaree Energies to supply 445 MW of bifacial solar modules to Statkraft India

Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar module manufacturer, said this week that it has secured a contract to supply 445 MW of its bifacial modules to Statkraft India’s single-location PV projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
It will supply its 540/545Wp dual-glass bifacial modules. The modules are scheduled for delivery between May and August 2024.
“This partnership with Statkraft India represents a pivotal step in our collective mission to contribute in India’s renewable energy transformation. By harnessing the power of solar energy and leveraging our technology, we are not only illuminating households but also striving to contribute towards economic growth and generating employment opportunities in the region,” said Hitesh Doshi, chairman and managing director of Waaree Energies. “This project shows our dedication to advancing domestic manufacturing, empowering communities, and aiding India to move towards a sustainable future.”
Norway's Statkraft produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. It also supplies district heating. It has more than 6,000 employees in more than 20 countries. It has been present in India since 2004 and has a production capacity of 215 MW, with annual generation of around 1,310 GWh.
