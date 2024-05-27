India set to install 21.2 GW of solar in fiscal 2025

From pv magazine India
JMK Research expects India to install about 21.2 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2025, which ends March 31, 2025. Around 16.5 GW of will be utility-scale PV, as well as 4 GW of rooftop solar and 700 MW of off-grid systems.
In fiscal 2024, India installed about 11.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity, around 18% more than in the previous fiscal year. Developers added around 3 GW of rooftop solar segment, up 34% year on year.
The nation’s cumulative renewables capacity installation reached 190.57 GW as of March 31, 2024. Solar was the major contributor with a 43% share pf the total, followed by wind and large hydro
Popular content
Adani is the leading renewables company in India, with about 10.4 GW of cumulative operational capacity as of March 31, 2024. It has another 21.95 GW of renewable projects in its pipeline.
In the first quarter of 2024, developers added about 7.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in India. This is about five times the previous quarter’s installations. Sungrow was the leading inverter supplier , followed by Fimer and Sineng .
In the first quarter of 2024, JinkoSolar was the largest PV module supplierin India, followed by Longi and Trina Solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.