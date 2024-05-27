India set to install 21.2 GW of solar in fiscal 2025

From pv magazine India

JMK Research expects India to install about 21.2 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2025, which ends March 31, 2025. Around 16.5 GW of will be utility-scale PV, as well as 4 GW of rooftop solar and 700 MW of off-grid systems.

In fiscal 2024, India installed about 11.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity, around 18% more than in the previous fiscal year. Developers added around 3 GW of rooftop solar segment, up 34% year on year.

The nation’s cumulative renewables capacity installation reached 190.57 GW as of March 31, 2024. Solar was the major contributor with a 43% share pf the total, followed by wind and large hydro

Adani is the leading renewables company in India, with about 10.4 GW of cumulative operational capacity as of March 31, 2024. It has another 21.95 GW of renewable projects in its pipeline.

In the first quarter of 2024, developers added about 7.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in India. This is about five times the previous quarter’s installations. Sungrow was the leading inverter supplier , followed by Fimer and Sineng .

In the first quarter of 2024, JinkoSolar was the largest PV module supplierin India, followed by Longi and Trina Solar.