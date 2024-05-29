Greece’s Mytilineos signs 10-year PPAs in Ireland

Greek energy company Mytilineos has signed two 10-year PPAs with Keppel DC REIT, a Singapore-based data-center real estate investment trust (REIT).
Under the terms of the agreement, Mytilineos will provide renewable energy generated from its solar projects in Ireland to power Keppel DC REIT’s two data centers in Dublin.
The two PV projects, located in Gorey and Goresbridge, will have a collective capacity of 14.28 MW and will produce enough electricity to offset more than 6,250 tons of CO2 per year upon completion this summer.
Mytilineos’ M Renewables unit is developing the projects. Executive Director Nikos Papapetrou said the signing of Mytilineos’ first PPA in Ireland strengthens its presence in the local renewable energy market. Renewables now cover 92% of the combined power requirements for the Dublin data centers, with the two PPAs accounting for about 11% of the total.
Popular content
Ireland’s first large-scale solar PPA was announced in October 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.