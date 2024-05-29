Greece’s Mytilineos signs 10-year PPAs in Ireland

Greek energy company Mytilineos has signed two 10-year PPAs with Keppel DC REIT, a Singapore-based data-center real estate investment trust (REIT).

Under the terms of the agreement, Mytilineos will provide renewable energy generated from its solar projects in Ireland to power Keppel DC REIT’s two data centers in Dublin.

The two PV projects, located in Gorey and Goresbridge, will have a collective capacity of 14.28 MW and will produce enough electricity to offset more than 6,250 tons of CO2 per year upon completion this summer.

Mytilineos’ M Renewables unit is developing the projects. Executive Director Nikos Papapetrou said the signing of Mytilineos’ first PPA in Ireland strengthens its presence in the local renewable energy market. Renewables now cover 92% of the combined power requirements for the Dublin data centers, with the two PPAs accounting for about 11% of the total.

Gary Watson, country manager for Keppel DC REIT (Ireland), said the company is committed to reaching net zero in its Irish operations by 2030, in accordance with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. M Renewables has a 4.6 GW portfolio across five continents, which increases to around 5.7 GW when factoring in projects in early to middle stages of development. Mytilineos' global portfolio stands at approximately 10 GW.

Ireland’s first large-scale solar PPA was announced in October 2022.