TBEA launches inverters for C&I projects

TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology Co. Ltd., a unit of Chinese inverter manufacturer TBEA, has unveiled a new inverter for applications in commercial and industrial PV systems.

“Adaptable to all available types of PV modules with a high input current per MPPT of 32A, this series of inverters maximizes energy absorption,” the company said in a statement. “The optimized capacity ratio reduces AC equipment costs by up to 30%, making them perfect for businesses with continuous energy demands.”

There are four versions of the new products, with power outputs ranging from 75 kW to 110 kW, and the maximum output current ranging from 114.0 A to 174.7 A. The devices measure 984 mm x 640 mm x 330 mm, weigh 86 kg, and offer between 8 and 10 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels. MTTP voltage ranges from 200 V and 1,000 V, while the maximum input current for MPPT is 48 A.

The inverter efficiency is 98.6% and the maximum input voltage for all devices is 1,100 V. Its European efficiency rating is 98.4%.

The system is also equipped with IP66-rated protection and a cooling system based on a smart forced air technique. The products can reportedly operate at altitudes lower than 4,000 meters and temperatures between -25 C and 60 C.

“With a low startup voltage, this series of inverters begins operation earlier and shut down later, extending the system’s power generation time and boosting energy production by 1%,” the manufacturer added. “Besides, TBEA’s AI-Solar intelligent O&M platform complements these advanced inverters, providing comprehensive monitoring and control for users. Features such as remote troubleshooting and performance analysis minimize downtime, enhance plant revenue, and streamline service operations.”