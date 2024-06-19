Intersolar Liveblog 2024: DJI launches DJI Dock 2 for solar

DJI launches DJI Dock 2 for solar
DJI, the leading consumer drone brand, integrates thermal cameras for the solar industry with its DJI Dock 2 drone-in-a-box solution, enabling a 10 km flight radius. Operations are streamlined through DJI Flighthub 2, allowing flights to follow preset paths initiated via a connected app. Demonstrations at Intersolar featured live flight data from a Spanish solar asset operated by Endesa. The Dock 2 is available through DJI's channel partners, priced around €15,000 ($16,130) in Germany, with Flighthub 2 available via subscription.
Ingeteam debuts mini central inverter
Ingeteam is showcasing a hybrid of central and string inverters called the mini central inverter, which connects to a single 300 kW cable instead of the 32 cables needed for a 300 kW string inverter. Mounted on a skid with multiple units, it can reach up to 8.4 MW. This innovative design significantly reduces cabling and construction costs by allowing easier cable routing along the mounting structure.
Cegasa presents new EScal HV modular battery
Spanish energy storage specialist Cegasa is launching EScal HV, a new modular and scalable battery, at Intersolar. The company says the new solution will respond to unresolved demand at the industrial and commercial level. It offers installations of between 17 kWh and 350 kWh through a stackable system, with up to 15 modules placed in a series, with four strings in parallel. Cegasa says the plug-and-play solution offers quick, safe connections without extra tools. The product is compatible with the main inverters on the market and will be available soon, with orders to be accepted from July.
'Long road' to electrification
Independent energy consultant Josef Hermann uses what he says is his favorite image to illustrate the “long road” that still remains for electrification in countries such as Ethiopia, where he is working on a project designing sustainable frameworks to aid the remote monitoring of social institutions‘ power systems.
Siqens proposes green hydrogen solution for gas networks
Siqens has proposed a solution to transport large quantities of green hydrogen by injecting it into Germany's existing gas network, which is already 96% hydrogen-capable, according to University of Stuttgart researchers. The challenge lies in cleanly separating hydrogen from methane, which is addressed by Siqens' self-developed membrane technology. This allows for efficient extraction of high-purity hydrogen with minimal electricity use, suitable for fuel cell operations. Additional details and project updates will be featured in an upcoming issue of pv magazine.
New leadership at Huawei
pv magazine met with the new president of Huawei's smart PV & ESS business, Steven Zhou, in an expansive one-hour interview. Zhou called for the entire industry to increase its focus on safety in both PV and ESS products.
Tecloman showcases advanced C&I energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024
Tecloman, a global manufacturer of battery energy storage systems (BESS), is presenting its innovative large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024. Its featured products include the TRACK outdoor liquid-cooled battery cabinet and the PV + BESS system. Attendees are encouraged to join the TecloTalk series at Tecloman’s booth (B1.470), where industry leaders will share insights into the energy storage sector. Small gifts will be provided to participants as tokens of appreciation during TecloTalk sessions.
European Hydrogen Bank exceeds expectations
“The European Hydrogen Bank auction has been a bit of a policy experiment. It did work. We wanted 40 bids, we received 132, of which seven were selected. Negotiations with them should be done in a couple of weeks,” said Johanna Schiele, policy officer for the European Commission. “The bids were surprisingly low also in relation to the estimates of consultants. These projects cover 1.5 GW of electrolyzer capacity”
To infinity and beyond...
A big launch from Aiko Solar as Managing Director Christian Peter unveils the next evolution in the module maker's ABC back-contact technology. Commercially available at the end of 2024, ABC Infinite takes efficiency to 25% and shines in partial shading conditions, according to Peter.
Italy's utility-scale PV market
Alessandro Bobbio, country manager Italy, Aiko Solar:
“Speaking of utility scale, the market in Italy and Europe is active, buzzing and moving, the opportunities are there. I sense that our customers are not worried, not even in Italy in light of the new legal decrees. It is a
market that stands on its own. Of course, if there were financial aid it would be better, but it stands.”
Don't decommission too soon
Tomaso Charlemont, head of PV revamping at BayWa re, says that the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has more than 30 GW of operational assets that are aged over 10 years. He noted the dilemma faced by asset owners – whether to upgrade existing plants or decommission arrays that are nearing the end of their life cycle. Charlemont called for modernization, citing instances in which failing inverters posed challenges for plant owners. He emphasized the role of inverters as crucial components in solar systems and noted that adding new equipment such as energy storage, trackers, string inverters, and updated AC cabling could enhance project efficiency and financial viability. Charlemont said that revamping existing plants through updates is often more straightforward than developing new greenfield projects, which require leasing permits and connection agreements.
Hydrogen momentum continues to build
“We see some disappointment when it comes down to final investment decisions. It takes a few years. We are just in year No. 4,” said Hydrogen Europe CEO Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, adding that support for off-takers is esssential. “Clear signals are needed.” Chatzimarkakis also called for legislative changes, such as scraping the hourly correlation condition.
The smarter E: fully booked
For the first time, The smarter E is fully booked with no free booths, says Markus Elsässer from organizer Solar Promotion. There are 3,048 companies presenting their products, and for the first time, China has the biggest share among them, reflecting the global market.
Verdian Power projects in Italy hit by solar ban on agricultural land
Jordi Francesc, director of Verdian Power (part of Glennmont Partners), told pv magazine that its projects in Italy have been affected by a new decree banning solar from agricultural land. “We have around 30 MW to 40 MW affected,” said Francesc. Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida said in May that the rules apply to future actions, and not to projects with existing investments, but Francesc says it is unclear if the regulation will affect projects in development or installations with grid connections. “Depending on the lawyer, they either recommend continuing with the project or finding a new location,” he said.
Tesla bidirectional charging
Tesla is showcasing its bidirectional charging solutions
The day begins...
Visitors are starting to arrive at the conference venue…
Intersolar Europe 2024
Intersolar Europe 2024 opens its doors to the solar industry from June 19 to June 21 in Munich, Germany, as part of The smarter E Europe show. “This year, we will have about 3,000 exhibitors spread across 19 exhibition halls at the show,” a spokesperson from Solar Promotion GmbH, the event organizer, told pv magazine. “We are expecting about 115,000 visitors.”
Our editorial team will report on the latest solar and energy storage product developments, technological trends, and insider gossip via our live blog. This year is bigger than ever, with about 15 editors from our Global, German, Spanish, French, and Italian platforms in Munich. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.