Intersolar 2024: Day 3: Sungrow forecasts low battery installations in Italy

Sungrow expects lower battery installations in Italy
Sungrow says it expects lower-than-forecasted battery installations in Italy. Javier Izcue, vice president Southern Europe at Sungrow, says that the country needs clear rules about its capacity market to unlock its true potential.
Denios presents safe battery transport solution
When transporting hazardous goods such as battery modules, it is important to protect the environment and yourself. Denios offers PyroBubbles for this purpose. The product ensures that heat does not penetrate transport boxes and that gases are filtered and rendered harmless.
Fronius focusing on the future
Fronius is positioning itself for the future. The decline in the residential market in Germany and market saturation with inverters have affected its business, leading to 350 layoffs a few weeks ago. However, the company has grown by 2,000 employees over the last two years, said Harald Scherleitner, the new head of Fronius' solar unit. The goal now is to become more efficient, without assuming that the market will return to 2023 levels by 2025. The industry needs to improve the quality of its forecasts, possibly through joint efforts, to avoid significant misjudgments of the market. On the product side, Fronius is following the trend toward larger systems and now offers a 12 kW hybrid inverter. The product range also includes two new switchover boxes for emergency power, which are significantly cheaper than previous third-party solutions, and new devices for the C&I sector.
European Solar Academy to train 65,000 workers
EIT InnoEnergy, the European Union’s renewable energy innovation and skills institute, has launched a specialist training initiative for workers across Europe who want to get involved in solar. The European Solar Academy will train workers across the entire PV value chain, with programs tailored to regions, countries, and job specifications. Participants will be industry-certified after completing the adaptable programs, which include 40 courses delivered via a mix of online and in-person sessions.
Oana Penu, EIT InnoEnergy’s skills director, told pv magazine that the institute will refine the course content over the next few months to stay on top of technological developments in fast-moving industries such as AI, robotics, and Industry 5.0 manufacturing, which have unique applications for solar.
The academy will also help the European Union in pursuing its 2030 targets to install almost 600 GW of solar panels and supply 40% of the bloc’s demand for net-zero technologies.