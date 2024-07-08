Smart window company sees buildings as renewable energy hubs

From pv magazine Australia

Perth-headquartered ClearVue Technologies, smart building envelope solutions specialist, has secured a repeat order from commercial greenhouse solutions provider System USA for a demonstrator showroom.

It follows another US-based collaboration signed in early 2024 with glazed window company LuxWall to develop and commercialize a window that marries ClearVue’s solar-generating glazing with LuxWall advanced, vacuum-insulated glazing. The Zero Window is expected to deliver lower heating and cooling costs and offset building energy requirements by providing on-site renewable energy generation.

ClearVue Technologies Global CEO Martin Deil said combining the respective technologies will create an exemplary solution to revolutionise the way buildings are designed and constructed.

“The Zero Window will truly be a net-zero-focused window, reducing operational carbon through both thermal insulation and energy generation,” Deil said.

In April 2024, ClearVue secured its first commercial order in Australia from construction company Kapitol Group to incorporate their second-generation building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) windows into the façade of the new Construction, Forestry, Maritime and Employees Union (CFMEU) Training and Wellness Centre in Carlton, Victoria.

Deil said the CFMEU project shows the technology can be integrated easily into project designs. ClearVue’s Solar Vision Glass product has also passed fire safety tests, which is another first for BIPV.

“Fire performance and combustibility of building materials has long been a major impediment to the construction industry adopting BIPV, as BIPVs have been unable to meet the same fire safety criteria as non-solar building materials,” Deil said.

In June 2024, the company announced it has expanded its solar product range to include solar spandrel, solar cladding, and architectural BIPV skylight and balustrade glass.

ClearVue has also developed new sales tools, including High-Rise Archetype-3 thermal modeling software, to show how its Power Facade products can improve a 40-floor office building’s thermal performance, energy creation, and energy usage.