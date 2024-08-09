Typhoon, monsoon, record heatwave impacted irradiance across Asia in July

Tracking northwest under the influence of a mid-atmospheric pressure ridge, Typhoon Gaemi moved past the Philippines and went on to impact Taiwan before weakening over the Fujian province of China. The typhoon’s impact on irradiance along its track aside, Taiwan and much of China experienced increased sunshine in the first half of the month, with less than half the average rainfall leading to average or above average irradiance for much of Eastern China.

India experienced an above-average monsoon season, with the southwest monsoon spreading across the subcontinent by July 2, about a week earlier than usual. This early onset led to higher-than-normal rainfall in July, as moist southwesterly winds brought significant precipitation. Some regions saw daily rainfall averages of up to 20mm, nearly double the usual amount, resulting in a 10% decrease in irradiance across the south of the country. The west coast of the country was hit particularly hard, seeing the biggest irradiance reductions, and Delhi recorded a near 90-year record with 280mm of rainfall in a single day in June.