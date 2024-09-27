BIPV for prefab net-zero housing trials in Australia

ClearVue Technologies is providing a combination of its advanced solar glazing and integrated solar cladding panels for use in a modular house.

It has developed advanced glass technology that integrates solar electricity generation into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, while preserving glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics.

The first modular building order of its kind for ClearVue Technologies, the sale is for a pilot incorporating BIPV into a prefabricated building prototype built by Australian modular home specialist Prefabulous.

The FabZero building has been developed in partnership with the University of Wollongong’s Sustainable Buildings Research Centre (SBRC) to improve its energy and environmental efficiencies, and if successful, ClearVue Technologies products will become a standard option for Prefabulous customers.

ClearVue Technologies Global CEO Martin Deil said the collaboration with Prefabulous simplifies the pathway for mass adoption of BIPV solutions in modular construction, including to meet the needs of the mainstream housing sector.

Prefabulous Founder and Managing Director Gavin King said the company’s customers are looking for sustainable housing solutions that look great.

“Working with ClearVue allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in modular housing further, combining style and sustainability in a way that benefits homeowners and the planet alike,” said King.