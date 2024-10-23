German PV experts develop quality standard for solar modules

The new Solar Module Quality Standard is based on VDE SPEC 90038-1. It will guarantee that PV modules have been produced and tested according to uniform quality criteria.

Image: Michael Pointner, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine Germany

Photovoltaic experts from Goldbeck Solar, Baywa re, Enerparc, Abo Energy, Greentech, Iqony Solar Energy Solutions, and Schoen Energy have developed the Solar Module Quality Standard (SMQS).

The SMQS, based on the VDE SPEC 90038-1 specification, outlines requirements for solar module production and testing. It aims to streamline the purchasing process while ensuring module performance and longevity.

The VDE SPEC 90038-1 is divided into three parts: production requirements and documentation, measurement and testing procedures for module performance, and production processes to ensure long-term quality.

“Solar modules are the heart of every photovoltaic system, and a uniform quality standard is long overdue,” said Monika Leiner, category manager for solar modules at Goldbeck Solar. “The new quality standard provides both manufacturers and operators with clear guidance and ensures maximum safety in terms of the performance and longevity of the modules.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solis introduces low-voltage hybrid inverters
21 October 2024 The Chinese manufacturer said that its new series includes inverters with up to 15 kW of AC output. It supports a maximum input current of 20A.