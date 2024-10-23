German PV experts develop quality standard for solar modules

From pv magazine Germany
Photovoltaic experts from Goldbeck Solar, Baywa re, Enerparc, Abo Energy, Greentech, Iqony Solar Energy Solutions, and Schoen Energy have developed the Solar Module Quality Standard (SMQS).
The SMQS, based on the VDE SPEC 90038-1 specification, outlines requirements for solar module production and testing. It aims to streamline the purchasing process while ensuring module performance and longevity.
The VDE SPEC 90038-1 is divided into three parts: production requirements and documentation, measurement and testing procedures for module performance, and production processes to ensure long-term quality.
“Solar modules are the heart of every photovoltaic system, and a uniform quality standard is long overdue,” said Monika Leiner, category manager for solar modules at Goldbeck Solar. “The new quality standard provides both manufacturers and operators with clear guidance and ensures maximum safety in terms of the performance and longevity of the modules.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.