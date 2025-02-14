French construction company launches PV-monitoring software

From pv magazine France

French construction company Ubitik has developed a software suite for PV professionals to monitor large-scale solar projects.

The new software is based on Scoplan, the company's construction site monitoring solution. It is aimed at developers, power producers, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.

Ubix-Solar adapts to different operations, including ground-mount, rooftop, and shaded structures. It integrates around 15 independent modules, from project development to after-sales service, with construction site monitoring at its core.

“Our tool is capable of ensuring qualitative monitoring of the solar power plant throughout its installation, saving time on all the control points to be validated thanks to a dedicated application,” François Amadei, the founder of Ubix-Solar, told pv magazine France. “Its is particularly appreciated by verification bodies such as Certisolis, as it allows the quality of service to be controlled at all stages.”

The Ubix-Solar software includes CRM, project administrative management, automated site planning and progress tracking, direct reservation transmission to companies, instant report generation, acceptance reports, and cost monitoring.

The platform, which is designed to simplify the daily tasks of project and site managers, will soon add a timesheet manager, currently in development.

“We already have around ten clients who trust us, including Q Energy on the two solar power plants in Milhat and La Gineste, the Spie group, Solarhona and Gensun,” said Amadei. “We are continuing to explore the market, which is currently experiencing very good traction.”

Access to Ubix-Solar and its mobile application is chargeable, subject to the granting of a user license. It is billed per kilowatt-peak achieved, starting at €0.15 ($0.15)/kW.