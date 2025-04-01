Gstar’s wafer factory in Indonesia gets monocrystalline growth furnaces

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Gstar Solar has received the first batch of solar equipment for its new 3 GW wafer manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

The shipment includes monocrystalline growth furnaces and control systems, which will support an annual output of 3 GW of monocrystalline silicon rods and 3 GW of silicon wafers. The facility is in the Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC), 55 km southeast of Jakarta.

The monocrystalline growth furnaces included in the shipment employ the Czochralski (CZ) crystal growth method and are equipped with fully automated control systems.

The systems allow accurate management of temperature gradients, pulling speed, and rotation speed during the crystal growth process, to ensure the silicon crystals are grown with low dislocation densities and high consistency, meeting the industry’s quality standards.

The plant’s emphasis on digital and intelligent manufacturing will focus on producing monocrystalline silicon rods and large-size silicon wafers, such as 182 mm and 210 mm formats aiming to produce larger, thinner, and finer silicon wafers and higher-quality, more efficient products.

Gstar will deploy a total of 120 monocrystalline silicon growth furnaces and other advanced equipment in stages to the Indonesian facility and is expected to commence trial production in May 2025.

Gstar operates a 3 GW solar cell factory in Thailand and 7 GW aluminum frame and module factories in Laos, all fully operational. A module factory in the Philippines remains in the equipment installation and commissioning phase.

Indonesia is projected to add 350 GW to 550 GW of solar power capacity by 2050, with Gstar’s facility playing a pivotal role in this expansion, offering essential materials for photovoltaic cell production and job creation.