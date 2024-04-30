Gstar working on 3 GW silicon wafer factory in Indonesia

Gstar has launched the construction of a new silicon wafer factory in Jakarta, Indonesia. The company said it aims to start production by the end of 2024.

It said it is now in the “beginning of the rapid construction phase” and claimed that the project underscores the progress it is making in vertically integrating.”

It noted that the fully digitalized and intelligent production facility will make 182 mm and 210 mm monocrystalline silicon rods and large-sized silicon wafers, with a focus on the solar market.

“The factory will continuously drive technological innovation in the silicon wafer industry, particularly in large-sized, thin-film, and fine-line silicon wafers,” claimed Gstar. “This vertically integrated model not only helps ensure product quality but also ensures supply chain stability, bringing price advantages and improving production efficiency.”

The factory is expected to commence production by the end of 2024, with 3 GW of annual crystal-pulling production capacity and 3 GW of slicing capacity, according to a company press release.

Statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency show that Indonesia had around 574 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2023.