Jindal (India) launches Al-Zn coated steel coils for PV module mounts

From pv magazine India

Jindal (India) Ltd, part of the B.C. Jindal Group and a downstream steel products manufacturer, has entered the renewable energy sector with the launch of its Jindalume line of aluminum-zinc (Al-Zn) coated coils for solar module mounting structures.

The aluminum-zinc coating provides superior corrosion resistance, structural strength, and extended durability, making Al-Zn coils well suited for harsh outdoor conditions and solar module applications.

A spokesperson for Jindal (India) said the company sees strong potential in the solar market. Its Jindalume product is engineered for long-term durability and reliability, helping solar infrastructure remain robust for decades.

Jindal (India) has already begun supplying Jindalume to the solar industry.

The company operates two production facilities near Kolkata that serve markets across India. It recently announced a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 million metric tons, a 60% increase from its current 1 million metric tons per year. The investment will support advanced R&D and expand Jindal (India)’s product portfolio, strengthening its presence in the renewable energy sector.

In 2024, the B.C. Jindal Group announced plans to invest about $2.5 billion in India’s renewable energy sector over the next five years. It created a dedicated entity, Jindal India Renewable Energy, to manage its renewable power generation and solar cell and module manufacturing operations. The company aims to generate 5 GW of power from solar, wind, hybrid, and FDRE sources, while also producing PV cells and modules to meet growing solar demand.