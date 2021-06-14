Q3 2021: Sustainable electricity and corporates’ critical solar role

Despite the global pandemic and recession, corporate purchases of clean energy are booming. Several factors are driving this trend, including falling costs, heightened appetite for sustainability among consumers and investors, and increased political will for net-zero development. In recognition of this, the UP Initiative will spend the third quarter investigating sustainable electricity supply. How are PPA models evolving? What are the critical issues around residual energy? And how can greenwashing be avoided? pv magazine investigates.

pv magazine 06/2021

Corporates’ critical solar role: Presentation of the quarterly theme.

