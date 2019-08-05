Amazon announces plans for 45 MW of solar

Amazon has revealed plans to invest in a 45 MW solar project in the U.S. state of Virginia and a 23.2 MW wind farm in Ireland.

The two projects will provide electricity for Amazon Web Services data centers. After they are completed in 2020, the online shopping giant will have 66 renewable energy projects throughout the world, including 51 PV arrays, according to an online statement.

The 45 MW solar project in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, will be Amazon’s seventh solar project in the state. It will likely generate 100,000 MWh of electricity per year once it is operational. The wind farm, to be built near Cork, will be the group’s second second such project in Ireland.

Amazon did not identify developers or equipment suppliers for the two planned installations, but Richard Bruton — Ireland’s Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment — said that construction of the wind farm would begin this year.

“Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s director of sustainability.

Amazon aims to power all of its global operations with renewable energy. It claims a current renewables portfolio of roughly 1.34 GW. In early 2017, it vowed to install solar at 50 sites throughout the U.S. by 2020.

Amazon started investing in solar projects in Virginia in 2015, when its Amazon Web Services agreed to fund Dominion’s development of an 80 MW array. The e-commerce group expanded its partnership with Richmond-based Dominion in late 2016, when it announced plans to invest in an additional 180 MW of solar in the state.