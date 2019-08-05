Amazon announces plans for 45 MW of solar

Amazon has revealed plans to invest in a 45 MW solar project in the U.S. state of Virginia and a 23.2 MW wind farm in Ireland.
The two projects will provide electricity for Amazon Web Services data centers. After they are completed in 2020, the online shopping giant will have 66 renewable energy projects throughout the world, including 51 PV arrays, according to an online statement.
The 45 MW solar project in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, will be Amazon’s seventh solar project in the state. It will likely generate 100,000 MWh of electricity per year once it is operational. The wind farm, to be built near Cork, will be the group’s second second such project in Ireland.
Amazon did not identify developers or equipment suppliers for the two planned installations, but Richard Bruton — Ireland’s Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment — said that construction of the wind farm would begin this year.
“Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s director of sustainability.
Amazon aims to power all of its global operations with renewable energy. It claims a current renewables portfolio of roughly 1.34 GW. In early 2017, it vowed to install solar at 50 sites throughout the U.S. by 2020.
Amazon started investing in solar projects in Virginia in 2015, when its Amazon Web Services agreed to fund Dominion’s development of an 80 MW array. The e-commerce group expanded its partnership with Richmond-based Dominion in late 2016, when it announced plans to invest in an additional 180 MW of solar in the state.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.