IndianOil to produce lithium-free EV batteries

India’s state-run fossil fuel giant has partnered with an unnamed foreign start-up to produce electric vehicle batteries using raw materials easily available in the nation.

Affordability and lack of charging points have stalled electric vehicle take-up in India.

Image: Paulbr75/Pixabay

Having set up electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its fuel stations, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is expanding into the manufacture of EV batteries in partnership with an overseas start-up. The state-owned oil and gas company will use a non-lithium ion raw material available in India to make the batteries.

