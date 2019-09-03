Rajasthan eyes 50 GW of solar within six years

Rajasthan receives huge solar radiation and very low rainfall. Abundant desert and non-cultivable land add to the attractions for PV developers.

The state government of Rajasthan has come up with a new draft solar policy.

The proposed policy package aims to establish the state as a global hub for solar with 50 GW of installed generation capacity added in the next 5-6 years. It envisages an R&D hub for the deployment of renewable energy technologies and solar-wind hybrid projects, with a focus on improving efficiency and reducing balance-of-system costs.

For the full story, visit our pv magazine India site.