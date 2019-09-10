Enel pegs $1.5bn bond to clean energy performance

Show me the ... PV projects. Enel is putting its money where its mouth is.

Italian energy giant Enel today issued what it described as “the world’s first bond linked to the achievement of a sustainable objective”, meaning the multinational company will pay investors higher returns as a penalty if it fails to raise its renewables capacity fast enough.

The Rome-headquartered power company has pledged to have 55% of its installed electricity generation capacity devoted to clean energy by the end of 2021 – or it will pay the price on today’s $1.5 billion bond. Some 45.9% of Enel’s generation capacity is currently comprised of renewables.

The bond was launched on Thursday by the power company’s Netherlands-based Enel Finance International NV division and the issuer said it was oversubscribed by institutional investors to the tune of $4 billion. That market interest came despite a BBB+ rating for the bond from agency Standard & Poors, with Moody’s scoring the investment Baa2 and Fitch a more positive A-, reflecting all three institutions’ ratings of Enel itself.

The bonds – which will be used to fund Enel’s general operating expenses – will pay 2.65% annually with an issue price of 99.879% and an effective yield on maturity on September 10, 2024 of 2.676%, provided Enel achieves its independently monitored clean energy capacity commitment.

Should Enel fall short, a step-up mechanism will kick-in from the first interest period after failure to hit the target is confirmed and will raise the interest rate 25 basis points to 2.9%.

Enel Finance International NV has previously issued three green bonds worth a total €3.5 billion ($3.86 billion).