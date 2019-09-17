Poland slashes VAT for residential solar from 23% to 8%

The VAT applied to residential PV in Poland will be reduced from 23% to 8%. The measure, approved last week by the Sejm lower house of the Polish parliament, was introduced through an amendment to Poland’s Environmental Protection Act.
The new provisions, which now have to be ratified by the senate and Polish president Andrzej Sebastian Duda, are expected to give a boost to residential PV which is already being supported through the Mój Prąd (My Electricity) scheme launched in July. That program is open to residential PV projects with a generation capacity of 2-10 kW and grants rebates of up to PLN5,000 ($1,268) per project.
In July the Polish government introduced a renewable energy act extending net metering access to businesses and energy communities. The incentive had previously been granted only to residential, public sector and housing community users. Net metering came into force in Poland in 2016.
Under net metering, owners of PV installations up to 10 kW in size are refunded 80% of the wholesale price for each kilowatt they inject into the grid. Owners of 10-40 kW systems receive 70% of the market value of the energy exported.
With Poland continuing to support ageing coal power generation facilities, power prices are expected to rise, making net metering a more attractive option.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.