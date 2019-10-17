US scientists create first rechargeable lithium-carbon dioxide battery

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago claim to have developed the first fully rechargeable lithium-carbon dioxide battery.

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) have designed a lithium-carbon dioxide battery that is fully rechargeable and which remained stable over 500 cycles – overcoming two major obstacles to the promising technology.

Lithium-CO2 is among several battery technologies known to have the potential for performance and energy density up to seven times higher than today’s lithium-ion batteries, according to UIC, but maintaining stability with repeated cycling has proven problematic.

The UIC group found a way around the problem and announced a lithium-CO2 battery which maintained stability and capacity over 500 cycles. The device is described in the paper A Long‐Cycle‐Life Lithium–CO 2 Battery with Carbon Neutrality, published in Advanced Materials.

Carbon build-up

A common problem with such batteries is an accumulation of carbon on the catalyst as the storage device discharges, a process which ultimately leads to failure. “The accumulation of carbon not only blocks the active sites of the catalyst and prevents carbon dioxide diffusion but also triggers electrolyte decomposition in a charged state,” said Alireza Ahmadiparidari, lead author of the paper.

To get around the problem the group used nanoflakes of molybdenum disulfide as a catalyst at the cathode and a hybrid ionic liquid/dimethyl sulfoxide electrolyte material which they hoped would help incorporate carbon into the cycling process and prevent performance-damaging buildup.

“Our unique combination of materials helps make the first carbon-neutral lithium carbon dioxide battery with much more efficiency and long-lasting cycle life,” said Amin Salehi-Khojin, associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at UIC.