Singapore developer announces $20m plans for four more Philippines microgrids

Palawan hosts a microgrid its developer says is the largest in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

Singaporean renewables developer WEnergy Global says the US$60 million CleanGrid Partners investment fund it helped establish in January is ready to commit US$20 million into four microgrids which will come online in the Philippines in the next two years.

The announcement was made by the company yesterday at the commissioning of a 14km solar-diesel-storage microgrid designed and developed by WEnergy in Cabayugan on the island of Palawan.

WEnergy led development of the Sabang Renewable Energy Microgrid Project, which features 1.4 MWp of solar generation capacity, 1.2 MW of diesel power and 2.4 MWh of battery storage, and supplies 700 residents and businesses.

The project, which its developer says is “the largest off-grid electrification plant in ASEAN [the Association of Southeast Asian Nations]”, was conceived in 2013 and WEnergy says its completion will pave the way for similar schemes to be rolled out at a much faster pace.

Investment fund

CleanGrid Partners is a US$60 million, Singapore-based fund set up by WEnergy with fellow Singaporean investment house ICMG Partners and the Greenway Grid Global Singapore-based unit of utility Tokyo Electric Power Corporation PowerGrid Inc.

No details were given in yesterday’s statement about what capacities the four planned microgrids in the Philippines will have, where they will be based or what ratio of solar, diesel, energy storage and other technologies will be involved.

“The commissioning of the Sabang plant today … [shows] … how it can be replicated quickly across to other parts of Southeast Asia,” said WEnergy chief executive Atem S Ramsundersingh in yesterday’s statement. His company fleshed out that ambition by stating a desire to install microgrids in a further 15 locations in the Philippines.